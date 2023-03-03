Weill Cornell launches AI-powered provider matching

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine is partnering with healthcare artificial intelligence company Hatchleaf to use machine learning and AI to match patients with providers.

Hatchleaf is aiming for the partnership to lower the cost of care and reduce the labor needed in the patient and provider matching process, according to a March 3 Hatchleaf news release.

"We are thrilled to be working with the office of the Chief Information Officer at WCM to help lower healthcare costs and increase provider and patient satisfaction," Arun Rai, MD, president and co-founder of Hatchleaf, said in the release. "We firmly believe that our platform has the capacity and opportunity to truly change how patients receive care, achieve the quad aim of provider/patient satisfaction, decrease healthcare costs, and improve care delivery. As a provider myself, I believe this has the power to change the healthcare ecosystem as we know it."