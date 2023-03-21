3 quantum computing, AI projects Cleveland Clinic, IBM have in the works

From using quantum computing to screen and optimize drugs, to using quantum-enhanced prediction models for cardiovascular disease, Cleveland Clinic and IBM's 10-year Discovery Accelerator partnership is using artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cloud technologies to work on projects that aim to advance the pace of biomedical research.
Here are three projects Cleveland Clinic and IBM are working on, according to a March 20 release from Cleveland Clinic:
- Developing quantum computing pipelines to help screen and optimize drugs targeted to specific proteins.
- Using quantum-enhanced prediction models for cardiovascular risk following non-cardiac surgery.
- Using AI to search genome sequencing findings and large drug-target databases to find drugs that can help patients with Alzheimer's and other diseases.