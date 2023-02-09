Mayo, UF Health, Mass General + others get $23.5M grant to advance AI use in ICUs

Health systems including Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham have received a $23.5 million grant to advance the use of artificial intelligence in intensive care units.

The project aims to create a dataset of 100,000 anonymous patients that will generate biomedical data to augment physicians' rapid decision-making in diagnosing, treating and monitoring critically ill patients.

The program, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health's Bridge to Artificial Intelligence, is known as the Patient-Focused Collaborative Hospital Repository Uniting Standards for Equitable AI, or CHoRUS.

"So far, the large, high-resolution data sets needed to utilize AI technology in ICUs have been limited to single sites," said Azra Bihorac, MD, co-director of UF Health's Intelligent Critical Care Center, in a Feb. 9 health system news release. "CHoRUS will lead to more research advances and more ICUs being able to utilize AI advances and give critically ill patients the best possible care."

The hospital and health system data acquisition and partner sites for the CHoRUS program include:

— Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

— Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

— UPMC (Pittsburgh)

— Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

— Mayo Clinic

— Seattle Children's Hospital

— UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

— Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

— Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)

— Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

— Tufts Medicine (Boston)

— UT Health Houston