Health data platform raises $40M

Health data platform Zus Health has closed on $40 million in new financing and partnered with primary care technology platform Elation Health.

Zus works to keep patients' data stored in a unitary platform through the Zus Aggregated Platform. Jazz Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, Maverick Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz participated in the financing round.

Zus and Elation will work together to build tools for EHR data, according to a March 16 Zus news release.

"The Zus partnership will drastically accelerate Elation's ability to build out market-leading EHR solutions to support population health and value-based care initiatives," Elation co-founder and CEO Kyna Fong said in the release. "Together, Elation and Zus are optimizing how external health data is synthesized within the EHR platform, which will support many of our key goals, such as reducing clinician burden, strengthening the patient-physician relationship, and driving primary care success."