HCA expanding use of AI automation tool

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is expanding its use of an automated AI medical documentation tool to its network of emergency departments after a successful pilot.

Emergency department physicians at four HCA hospitals piloted a generative AI-powered documentation tool from Augmedix for medical documentation, according to an April 24 news release from Augmedix. Physicians who used it said the tool gave them more time with patients and less time in front of computer screens as well as accurate note content even in noisy settings.