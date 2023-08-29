Hackensack Meridian launches Google Cloud generative AI tool

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to use its generative artificial intelligence tools to reduce administrative workload, support clinical decision making and help personalize the patient experience.

Through the partnership, Hackensack Meridian will leverage Ekam, a Google Cloud-based data platform, and use Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. The AI tool is HIPAA compliant, according to an Aug. 29 Hackensack Meridian news release.

The news comes as Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is also turning toward Google's AI as a way to generate clinical documentation.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize how we deliver care, making it more efficient, personalized, and effective," Hackensack Meridian CEO Robert Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "AI coupled with experienced clinicians will be a game-changer for our nation's healthcare system and potentially revolutionize how we deliver and receive care."