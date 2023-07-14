Google AI, 5G, virtual nursing: Innovation at Mayo, Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain

As artificial intelligence proliferates and virtual nursing expands, hospitals and health systems have been highly focused on innovation. Here are 17 projects Becker's reported on in the past month.

— Cleveland Clinic opened a hospital outfitted with private 5G to allow for greater, more secure connectivity and a "digital hospital" experience.

— Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has created more than 160 AI algorithms, 40 of which have been deployed in patient care, The Washington Post reported July 12.

— Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine is partnering with venture capital group Northpond Ventures to launch a new innovation lab.

— Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has begun offering digital mental health support from NeuroFlow to its patients and 36,000 employees.

— Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health researchers have been selected to lead a national consortium to explore how AI and machine learning can enhance treatment for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia and sepsis.

— Virtual nursing has grown to 10 hospitals and 40 inpatient units within West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, KWWL reported.

— Google is testing its AI-powered chatbot designed to answer medical questions, Med-PaLM 2, at Mayo Clinic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 8.

— Pittsburgh-based UPMC has created a machine-learning platform that can accurately predict which patients are at high risk of complications after surgery.

— Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network plans to pilot Israeli healthcare startups under an agreement with the Israel Innovation Authority signed July 7.

— Orlando (Fla.) Health has equipped more than 200 nurses with a mobile app from Epic that allows them to access patient information on the go, Positively Osceola reported.

— Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, invested in Memora Health, a care enablement platform that uses AI and natural language processing to digitize clinical workflows.

— Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has started a virtual nursing pilot and plans to roll out the technology to eight more hospitals by the first quarter of 2024, nursing leaders told Becker's.

— ChatGPT excels at picking the correct imaging test for patients with breast pain or needing breast cancer screening, researchers at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham found.

— Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has created a generative AI-based internal chatbot using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

— Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida has launched a program to develop health tech startups in partnership with an Israeli hospital.

— New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is installing Aidoc's clinical AI platform.

— DexCare, a digital patient booking platform spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, raised $75 million in a funding round that saw participation from Kaiser Permanente Ventures.