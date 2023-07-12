Mayo Clinic created 160+ AI algorithms

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has created more than 160 artificial intelligence algorithms, 40 of which have been deployed in patient care, The Washington Post reported July 12.

The AI algorithms are used in cardiology, neurology, radiology and other specialties. John Halakama, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, told the Post, "AI is just the simulation of human intelligence via machines."

"We have incorporated many AI algorithms into our practice. One example is a prediction model for patients in the emergency department, early in their course, to identify those likely to require admission to the hospital," Mayo Clinic Chief Medical Informatics Officer Steve Peters, MD, told Becker's in May. "Patients may spend many hours in the ED, for diagnosis and treatment plan, referral to outpatient appointments, or for the decision to admit to the inpatient setting."