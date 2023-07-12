Intermountain to lead national consortium exploring how AI can improve outcomes of critically ill patients

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health researchers have been selected to lead a national consortium of health systems and hospitals that will explore how to use AI and machine learning to enhance treatment for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia and sepsis.

The federally-funded consortium, created by a $51.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, will bring together researchers from 22 hospitals throughout the U.S. to assess what makes these patients unique and how to develop targeted treatments for them, according to a July 10 press release from Intermountain.

The consortium will begin enrolling patients by early 2024, with the aim of enrolling 5,000 patients in the next five years.

The six lead sites of the consortium are Intermountain Health, University of California San Francisco, University of Colorado (Boulder), Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan, Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania, and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.