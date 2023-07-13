Cleveland Clinic opens hospital outfitted with 5G

Cleveland Clinic opened a hospital outfitted with private 5G to allow for greater, more secure connectivity and a "digital hospital" experience.

Cleveland Clinic Mentor (Ohio) Hospital began operating July 11 with the technology provided by Verizon Wireless. The hospital has telehealth "robots" in the emergency department and high-resolution cameras in each patient room to assist with virtual consults. The health system hopes the 5G network will eventually allow for augmented and virtual reality to assist surgeries, imaging and patient education.

"This collaboration supports our long-term vision for a fully digital hospital infrastructure," said Cleveland Clinic CIO Matthew Kull in a spring news release. "If we can provide 5G high bandwidth to our facilities, we can become more efficient, ensure better continuity of care as patients transition home and enhance the overall experience for our caregivers and patients."