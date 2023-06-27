Memorial Hermann invests in AI care delivery platform

Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, has made an investment in Memora Health, a care enablement platform that uses AI and natural language processing to digitize clinical workflows.

The platform will help the health system streamline care journeys for clinicians and patients, according to a June 27 press release from Memora. For instance, the platform can digitize and automate answers to frequently asked questions, ensure medication adherence, and increase patient engagement.

Health systems such as New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University Health System are among backers of Memora Health.

Memorial Hermann did not disclose how much money it invested into the company.