Orlando Health pilots Epic EHR app for nurses

Orlando (Fla.) Health has equipped more than 200 nurses with a mobile app from Epic that allows them to access patient information on the go, Positively Osceola reported.

As part of the pilot project, the health system distributed 220 iPhone 13s featuring the Rover app, which also includes tools for secure chat, medication documentation and lab orders, according to the July 3 story. Orlando Health expects the app to go live across all its nursing units in 2024 or 2025.

"With the enormous number of patient care tasks required during a shift, nurses must have tools that are easy to use and improve their performance, alleviating the burden of documentation that can hinder daily progress," said Kim Malinowski, BSN, RN, senior director of nursing informatics for Orlando Health, in the story. "More important than convenience for nurses, the Rover app will be a step up in our patient safety capabilities."

The pilot program is in effect at these Orlando Health hospitals, according to the article:

— Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

— Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies (Orlando).

— Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando).

— Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Orlando).

— Orlando Health — Health Central Hospital (Ocoee, Fla.).

— Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood, Fla.).

— Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital (Winter Garden, Fla.).

— Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont, Fla.).

— Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

— Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).