California hospital CEO joins healthcare AI investment firm

The CEO of 335-bed Los Angeles-based Olive View-UCLA Medical Center is joining MedBright AI, a healthcare technology capital allocator, according to a Dec. 5 MedBright news release.

Konita Wilks, DDS, will serve on the company's board of directors. Dr. Wilks has been CEO of Olive View-UCLA Medical Center since April 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

Jamie Gerber, MD, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Medical School, also joined the board, according to the release.