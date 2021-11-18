Ascension leads $77M funding round for medical tech company

The venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension led a $77 million funding round for Cala Health, a Burlingame, Calif.-based company that makes bioelectronic medical devices.

The money will help Cala Health increase patient access and scale up innovation efforts, allowing the company to make devices for more conditions. Currently, the company's Cala Trio device is used to treat essential tremor, a common neurological disorder that causes involuntary shaking.

"At Ascension Ventures, we invest in companies that are committed to changing the paradigm of care," John Kuelper, Ascension Ventures' senior managing director and head of healthcare technology investing, said in a Nov. 16 news release. "Cala Health is changing the standard of care by harnessing electricity as a therapy. The company is at the forefront of massive growth in bioelectronic medicine."