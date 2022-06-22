9 health system executives among top 150 transformative IT leaders

Nine health system IT executives were named to Constellation Research's 2023 Business Transformation 150 for their tech leadership and innovation skills over the last year.

"The post-pandemic business climate accelerated massive digital transformation across all industries in a short period of time," the June 21 report said. "Digital leaders stood at the helm, taking on more responsibility and earning their seat on the executive leadership team."

Nominations were submitted by peers, industry leaders and tech vendors and analysts over the last six months.

Here are the nine executives named from health systems (in alphabetical order):

1. Omer Awan, chief data and digital officer, Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

2. Kathy Azeez-Narain, chief digital officer, Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.)

3. Denise Basow, chief digital officer, Ochsner Health (Jefferson, La.)

4. Matthew Chambers, CIO, Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

5. Lloyd Fobi, enterprise vice president of apps and info services, MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

6. Christopher Longhurst, chief medical officer and chief digital officer, UC San Diego Health

7. Benjamin Maisano, chief digital and innovation officer, Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

8. Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, director of health informatics and technology (chief informatics and technology officer), Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (Waukegan, Ill.)

9. Novlet Palmer Mattis, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer, Orlando (Fla.) Health

There were also several nonprovider executives on the list, including:

Heather Cox, chief digital health and analytics officer, Humana

Julia Davis, executive vice president and CIO, R1 RCM

Nimisha Kalia, chief medical officer, GE

Juan Perez, CIO and executive vice president, Salesforce

Raj Seshadri, president of data and services, Mastercard

Francesco Tinto, global CIO, Walgreens Boots Alliance