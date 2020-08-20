Federal report details effectiveness of N95 masks with emergency approval

Only one-third of N95 masks made overseas and approved for emergency use during the pandemic consistently tested above 95 percent particulate filtration efficiency, according to a federal report published Aug. 19.

The CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health assessed the filtration efficiency of 102 mask models from 87 manufacturers that received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

About 40 percent of N95 mask models filtered out less than 95 percent of particulate matter for all units tested. Thirty-three percent tested above the 95 percent threshold, and twenty-seven percent displayed mixed results.

Based in part on these findings, the FDA removed 57 masks from its international emergency use authorization list, reports AHA News.

To view the full report, click here.

More articles on infection control:

Don't write off neck gaiters yet, researchers say

900+ students, staff in Georgia school district to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Some staff claim New York hospital is reusing masks, cite picture of old PPE in storage room

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.