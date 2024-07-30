8 hospitals leading the way in antimicrobial stewardship

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has recognized eight hospitals for excellence in antimicrobial stewardship.

Only institutions that have developed a program advancing research in antimicrobial resistance are recognized with a center of excellence designation from the IDSA.

The program within hospitals must also be led by infectious diseases-trained physicians and pharmacists and align with national guidance, according to the July 29 news release.

"Solving the next public health emergency starts with addressing the threat of antimicrobial resistance at every level," Steven Schmitt, MD, president of IDSA said in the release. "These eight institutions are working to counter the growing problem of resistance, one of the greatest threats facing our future."

Recipient hospitals research must demonstrate best practices to "slow the emergence of resistance, optimize the treatment of infections, reduce adverse events associated with antibiotic use and to address other challenging areas related to antimicrobial stewardship," according to the release.

The following eight hospitals were selected for their work in this area by a panel of IDSA member and infectious diseases-trained physicians and pharmacists: