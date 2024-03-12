Healthcare and unions: 9 updates

The following hospital-union events, including strikes, unionization votes and contract approvals, have been reported by Becker's in February and March.

1. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, canceled a planned March 14 strike at UChicago Medicine after reaching a tentative agreement with management on a new labor contract.

2. Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, and Ascension Borgess Allegan (Mich.) Hospital approved new labor contracts.

3. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association at Newburyport, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital approved a new three-year contract.

4. Nurses employed by Philadelphia-based Temple University to conduct Temple Health's research initiatives approved a new four-year labor contract.

5. Nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 approved a new labor contract with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.).

6. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream (N.Y.) approved a new three-year labor contract after reaching a tentative agreement in February.

7. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., approved a new three-year labor contract after reaching a tentative agreement in February.

8. Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.), who are members of the Illinois Nurses Association, began a four-day strike Feb. 8, marking their third strike in the last year.

9. Anesthesiologists employed through Beverly Anesthesiology affiliated with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center voted to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.