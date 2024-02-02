Anesthesiologists affiliated with Cedars-Sinai unionize

Anesthesiologists employed through Beverly Anesthesiology affiliated with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have voted to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

The vote covers more than 100 anesthesiologists, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which certified the election results in January. There were 139 eligible voters, and 103 physicians ended up voting in the election. Of the 103 total ballots, 78 were in favor of unionization.

"There's strength in numbers with a union," Stuart Bussey, MD, president of UAPD, said in a news release. "Now the anesthesiologists can ensure their concerns are heard and have a say in the decision-making process affecting them at work."

A Cedars-Sinai spokesperson told Becker's in a statement, "We continue to believe that the best way to deliver exceptional patient care is to work closely with all our physicians, and we will continue to do so. … Our shared success in caring for our patients and the community will continue to be rooted in our strong and supportive relationships and our common mission of healing."