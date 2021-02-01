4 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Jan. 8:

1. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare settled with the National Labor Relations Board over allegations brought by Service Employees International Union Local 121RN.

2. Registered nurses and other healthcare workers held events Jan. 27 in more than 19 states and the District of Columbia to urge their employers to put patients first in healthcare decisions.

3. Workers at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston walked out during their scheduled breaks Jan. 26 to highlight working conditions at the facility.

4. Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu reached a tentative contract agreement with Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50, averting a possible strike.

