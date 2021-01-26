Brigham and Women's Faulkner workers plan standout

Workers at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston will stand out Jan. 26, citing a need for hazard pay and increased staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the union that represents them.

1199SEIU, which represents nearly 600 workers at the hospital, said the standout is different from an informational picket, as union members are choosing to walk out during their scheduled breaks to highlight their working conditions.

The union contends hospital management has refused hazard pay for workers and has also refused to appropriately staff Brigham and Women's Faulkner.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, workers have continued to provide critical, quality care to patients. They are overworked and not being listened to as they consistently demand the support they need — and deserve — to recognize and respect their hard work and dedication," said 1199SEIU in the release.

The hospital issued a statement in response to the union's standout announcement, in which it emphasized that the picketing will not affect the hospital's care delivery or operations, and that employees remain focused on delivering high-quality patient care and improving people's health.

"Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital values the important work done by 1199 SEIU members, and all employees of our community hospital," the hospital said. "We respect the union's right to picket and look forward to having continued discussions about various topics in the weeks ahead."

