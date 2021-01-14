Hawaii hospital reaches tentative deal with nurses, averts possible strike

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu reached a tentative contract agreement with Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50, averting a possible strike, according to Hawaii News Now.

Nurses at Kapiolani authorized a strike earlier this month over a three-day voting period, but had not set a strike date.

After that, both sides continued to bargain with a federal negotiator. Union members have not voted on the agreement.

A hospital spokesperson told Hawaii News Now the deal includes 2 percent wage increases in the first two years, and 3 percent in the last year. According to the hospital, Kapiolani also agreed to continue paying the full healthcare premium cost for single coverage and addressed nurses' concerns about personal protective equipment and safety.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.