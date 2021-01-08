4 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements
The following hospital-union events have been reported since Dec. 11:
1. Nurses at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., said they will picket outside the facility daily until a contract agreement is reached.
2. Three HCA Healthcare hospitals in Southern California reached a tentative contract agreement with SEIU 121RN, averting a planned strike.
3. A group of workers at Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth are attempting to form a union for hospital employees.
4. Workers at 11 Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California reached an agreement.
