Workers to strike at 6 KPC Health hospitals

Members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West plan to begin a five-day strike Jan. 12 at six KPC Health hospitals across Southern California, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the union.

The union represents approximately 1,623 front-line workers — including respiratory therapists, nursing assistants, EMTs, lab assistants and environmental services staff — at Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Menifee Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center in Orange, Hemet Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. KPC Health is a for-profit hospital chain operating the facilities.

Union members authorized the strike in December. SEIU-UHW said KPC Health has refused to bargain in good faith or address concerns about staffing, equipment and working conditions.

“We are tired of being asked to do the impossible without enough staff, proper equipment or the support we need to do our jobs safely,” Jessica Meinert, an emergency department technician at Hemet Global Medical Center, said in the release. “Striking is not something we take lightly, but we have been left with no choice.”

KPC Health shared the following statement with Becker’s: “We deeply value the lifesaving care provided by our healthcare workers and are optimistic this matter can be resolved expeditiously through upcoming negotiations. The underlying challenge for safety-net hospitals continues to be diminishing reimbursements for care, and we are not immune to that downward pressure.”