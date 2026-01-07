Nurses at 7 New York hospitals reach tentative deals, cancel strike notice: 7 notes

Nurses at seven safety-net hospitals in New York City withdrew 10-day strike notices after reaching tentative agreements on key contract provisions.

Here are seven things to know:

1. The New York State Nurses Association on Jan. 2 delivered 10-day strike notices to 12 hospitals. Strike notices were canceled and tentative agreements were reached at the following hospitals, according to a Jan. 7 union news release shared with Becker’s:

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Maimonides Medical Center

One Brooklyn Health’s Interfaith Medical Center

One Brooklyn Health’s Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Richmond University Medical Center

The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

2. The tentative agreements include stronger safe staffing measures and enforcement remedies, protections from workplace violence, pension continuity without cuts, and language related to artificial intelligence to ensure a nurse is always present at the bedside, the union said.

3. While negotiations continue, thousands of NYSNA-represented nurses at the following five hospitals across New York City could still strike Jan. 12 if agreements are not reached:

BronxCare Health System

Montefiore Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center

4. NYSNA-represented nurses at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health’s Huntington, Plainview and Syosset hospitals also delivered 10-day strike notices Jan. 2 and are set to strike Jan. 12 if tentative agreements are not reached.

5. NYSNA President and Maimonides nurse Nancy Hagans, BSN, RN, said in the union news release that the safety-net hospitals are taking significant steps toward settling contracts that protect nurses and patients.

“The safety-net hospitals that care for New York City’s most vulnerable patients are doing the right thing by guaranteeing healthcare benefits for nurses and agreeing to stronger safe staffing standards and protections from workplace violence,” Ms. Hagans said. “New York City’s wealthiest hospitals should follow their lead.”

The union represents more than 42,000 members and is affiliated with National Nurses United, which has more than 225,000 members nationwide.

6. The following hospitals shared statements with Becker’s in response to the strike notices being rescinded:

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center President and CEO Vali Gache said the organization is continuing active negotiations. “We are very happy to have avoided a strike,” Ms. Gache said. “We are continuing to negotiate actively and in good faith with our nurses’ union and are making solid progress. We look forward to reaching a labor agreement soon and to continue to provide excellent quality patient care to our community.”

A Maimonides Health spokesperson said the organization is pleased to have reached an agreement with the union to withdraw their strike notice. “We have resolved many of the key contract issues, and will continue negotiations toward a final agreement that rewards nurses for their important work while recognizing the increasingly difficult financial challenges that we and other safety net hospitals face,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for our partnership with NYSNA, now and always, and look forward to finalizing a new contract soon.”

A Richmond University Medical Center spokesperson said the decision to not proceed with a strike allows the hospital to maintain uninterrupted patient care. “We value our nurses and respect the important role they play every day in caring for our patients and their families,” the spokesperson said. While contract negotiations are still ongoing, we remain committed to continuing discussions in good faith and working collaboratively toward a fair and sustainable agreement. Our priority remains ensuring safe, high-quality patient care for our entire community.”

A One Brooklyn Health System spokesperson said the withdrawal is reflective of its commitment to and progress on important contract negotiations. “We will continue discussions to reach a prompt and sustainable resolution that supports the vital work of our nurses and acknowledges the financial realities we face as a safety-net hospital serving the Brooklyn community,” the spokesperson said.

A Flushing Hospital Medical Center spokesperson confirmed the strike notice withdrawal but did not comment further.

7. Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian shared the following joint statement with Becker’s on Jan. 7:

“NYSNA leadership has chosen to abandon patients in their time of need, but Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian will not. Their decision to walk out on our patients can only be described as reckless.

“A strike will pose challenges for sure, but our institutions will do whatever is necessary to minimize disruptions to the delivery of the safe, high-quality care we are known for.

“We ask NYSNA leadership to reconsider their decision to strike. But if a strike occurs, we are ready to safely care for our patients whatever the duration.”

A Northwell Health spokesperson said the organization remains hopeful it can reach an agreement before a strike begins and is committed to negotiating a fair, sustainable contract.

“Northwell has activated its comprehensive contingency plan to ensure our hospitals continue to deliver outstanding patient care,” the spokesperson said. “Based on steps we have taken, we do not anticipate potential disruption to the care we are providing for patients at Huntington, Plainview and Syosset hospitals, including the hiring of temporary nursing staff from a New York State-accredited healthcare service agency, should a strike occur.”

Becker’s has reached out to all hospitals involved and will update this story if more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:08 p.m. Central time on Jan. 7.