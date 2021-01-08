Minnesota health system agrees to stop age-related screenings of older physicians, nurses and NPs

Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare has resolved allegations that it discriminated against its older practitioners by requiring them to undergo age-related screenings, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The allegations came to light during the federal agency's investigation of the health system under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Americans with Disabilities Act. Investigation determined that Hennepin's policy requiring physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners age 70 and older to undergo age-related screenings violated the acts, the commission said.

Hennepin will reimburse affected employees for out-of-pocket costs associated with the exams that were not covered by insurance, the commission said. The health system also agreed not to require its older practitioners to undergo medical inquiries that violate the federal acts. Additionally, it agreed to provide reporting to the EEOC for the next three years of complaints related to age discrimination, unlawful medical inquiries, and/or retaliation related to those complaints.

Cherie Doak, director of the EEOC's Minneapolis area office, told the Star Tribune eight staff received $1,000, and one received $1,120. The money sometimes also covered "inconveniences, and emotional pain and suffering," she told the newspaper.

Hennepin voluntarily ended the policy on April 15 and agreed to resolve the investigations with federal employee rights authorities, the commission said.

Hennepin Healthcare spokesperson Christine Hill told the Star Tribune the screenings began in 2016 "for cognitive decline that might impact patient care."

