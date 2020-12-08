5 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Nov. 18:

1. Workers at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas held their first protest Dec. 2 as part of a #WalkoutWednesday campaign set to run through December.

2. Nurses at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center went on strike Dec. 1 over working conditions at the facility.

3. Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital nurses began a two-day strike Dec. 1.

4. Healthcare workers at 20 MultiCare Indigo urgent care clinics in Washington state began a two-day strike Nov. 23.

5. Nurses at East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital began a three-day strike Nov. 21 over issues such as wages, staffing and retention.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.