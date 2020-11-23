Ohio hospital nurses go on strike

Nurses at East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital are on strike until 6:59 a.m. Nov. 24 amid contract negotiations, according to the union that represents them.

The Ohio Nurses Association, which represents about 125 nurses at East Liverpool City Hospital, said nurses began the three-day strike Nov. 21 over issues such as wages, staffing and retention.

As of Nov. 23, no new negotiations had been scheduled.

During the strike, the hospital said temporary replacement nurses are providing patient care.

More articles on human resources:

Maine hospital workers reach labor deal

McLaren Flint nurses reach labor deal

7 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.