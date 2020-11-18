7 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported on or after Oct. 27:

1. Hundreds of nurses began a two-day strike Nov. 17 at Trinity Health-owned St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

2. A strike by about 260 nurses at the Mercy Catholic Medical Center’s Mercy Fitzgerald Campus in Darby, Pa., was averted after the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals reached a contract agreement Nov. 10 with hospital management.

3. Healthcare workers at 20 MultiCare Indigo urgent care clinics in Washington state plan to strike Nov. 23-24 amid contract negotiations.

4. McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital and AFSCME Local 875 reached a contract agreement on behalf of nurses.

5. Five nurses at Chicago-based Cook County Health remained on paid administrative leave Nov. 10 after participating in what they called a Halloween-themed union march at the health system's John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.

6. The Maine State Nurses Association, which represents employees at Calais (Maine) Regional Hospital, canceled a two-day strike after the bargaining unit of registered nurses and medical lab scientists reached a labor deal with hospital management.

7. Workers at 11 Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California voted to authorize a strike over contract negotiations.

