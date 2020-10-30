McLaren Flint nurses reach labor deal

McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital and the union that represents its nurses have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, according to a joint statement released Oct. 29.

The four-year contract, which covers about 1,000 nurses represented by AFSCME Local 875, averts a strike planned for Nov. 5.

"We are pleased we were able to reach agreement on terms for a new contract between AFSCME Local 875 nurses at McLaren Flint and McLaren Health Management Group," both sides said in the joint statement. "With the security of a new contract, our nurses will continue to be able to focus on what is most important to all of us: our patients. As healthcare providers and front-line workers, quality patient care has been and always will be our top priority. This agreement puts us in a better position to continue to provide the level of care our community deserves."

The hospital and union did reveal details of the contract but stated that it addresses nurse-to-patient ratios and pay and includes continued commitments to proper personal protective equipment. It also includes nurse participation on more hospital safety and quality committees, they said.

The union has been bargaining with hospital management since May. Key issues during negotiations included staffing and safety during the pandemic.

AFSCME Local 875 membership will now review and vote on the tentative labor deal.

