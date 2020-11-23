MultiCare Indigo healthcare workers strike

Healthcare workers at 20 MultiCare Indigo urgent care clinics in Washington state began a two-day strike Nov. 23, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System confirmed to Becker's.

The Union of American Physicians and Dentists said its members are striking for safe work conditions for employees and patients.

"MultiCare is placing patient safety at risk by demanding Indigo urgent care providers work excessively long and fatiguing shifts and fail to provide N95 masks as providers test hundreds of COVID-19 patients each day," the union stated, according to news station KOMO.

The strike comes amid contract negotiations.

During negotiations leading up to the strike, MultiCare said it worked with a federal mediator and the union to reaffirm the health system's commitment to a fair contract, and it renewed a proposal to immediately form a joint safety committee to address employee and patient safety.

"We were disappointed UAPD rejected our safety committee proposal and provided no alternate proposal," MultiCare stated.

On. Nov. 21, MultiCare said it made a formal written proposal that would have allowed contract talks to continue and avert the strike, but the union rejected that proposal.

MultiCare said it expects minor interruptions to some Indigo urgent care clinics, but MultiCare primary and specialty care clinics and hospitals and emergency departments will be open.

