Workers at 11 Tenet hospitals in California reach labor deal

Workers at 11 Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California have reached an agreement on pandemic safety, personal protective equipment and workplace health and safety protocols, according to the union that represents them.

The agreement covers 4,300 SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West members, who work at:

High Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree

Doctors Hospital of Manteca

Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock

Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs

San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Los Alamitos Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo

John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio

Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Doctors Medical Center in Modesto

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton

According to a union news release, the agreement includes quarantine pay, worker support and lodging, and compliance with state PPE guidelines. It also includes 3 percent yearly raises and higher standby pay, bumps minimum wage to $19.50 per hour and maintains healthcare and other benefits.

Both sides praised the deal.

In the union news release, Gisella Thomas, a respiratory therapist at Desert Regional Medical Center, said SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West "stood together to improve safety protocols — and to advocate for wages and benefits that reflect the hard work we do every day for our patients."

Tenet spokesperson Todd Burke told Becker's via email that the for-profit hospital operator views the agreement as "good for employees and our hospitals."

