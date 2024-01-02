West Virginia cancer center joins Vandalia Health

Beckley, W.Va.-based Carl Larson Cancer Center has officially joined Vandalia Health to provide more procedure capacity and expand available services to the community, according to a Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center release shared with Becker's.

CAMC has received all necessary regulatory and governance approvals, with the transaction to purchase the center finalized in December, the release said.

Vandalia Health is the result of a merger between Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center. The nine-hospital system took out $80 million in credit to partially fund a series of acquisitions, including the cancer center, last June.

The center, which will be renamed the CAMC Cancer Center-Beckley, was created in the mid-1980s and features three physicians, 11 advanced practice professionals and support staff.

The center also provides oncology, hematology, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, diagnostic laboratory and diagnostic imaging services.