Hospital M&A update: 7 recent deals

Seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced in the last three weeks:

1. LCMC Health acquires 420-bed hospital

New Orleans-based LCMC Health announced Oct. 1 that it completed its acquisition of East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, La.

2. Banner Health adds 29th hospital

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has officially joined Phoenix-based Banner Health.

3. HCA sells hospital, exits Mississippi

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has sold Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System.

4. 7-hospital system merges with Ochsner

Lafayette (La.) General Health, a seven-hospital system, has completed its merger with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, roughly one year after they signed a letter of intent to combine.

5. CHS divests Florida hospital, plans to sell 2 others in Tennessee

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed the divestiture of its hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Oct. 1 and entered into agreements to sell hospitals in Tennessee.

6. UMass Memorial's acquisition of Harrington HealthCare advances

UMass Memorial Health Care's acquisition of Harrington HealthCare has moved forward after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Atlantic Health System to add 8th hospital

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., has signed a letter of intent to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

