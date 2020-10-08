2 New York health systems explore merger

Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine have signed a letter of intent to explore a merger.

The health systems said the letter of intent builds on a long-existing partnership. For years they have worked closely on many initiatives, including the Alliance for Better Health and the Innovative Health Alliance of New York.

They will work to develop a definitive agreement over the next several months. Any final agreement would require approval by the boards of both organizations, and state and federal regulators.

Ellis Medicine is a teaching health system with five campuses and 3,300 employees. St. Peter's Health Partners is a member of Trinity Health and has 12,000 employees in more than 185 locations.

