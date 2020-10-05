AdventHealth acquires women's medical practice with 12 care sites

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has acquired Exodus Women's Center, a medical practice with 12 locations, according to the Business Observer.

When the transaction closes, expected in January, the Tampa-based women's center and its affiliated entities will join AdventHealth's West Florida division. Current ownership will remain in place until the deal is complete.

Exodus Women's Center specializes in low and high-risk obstetrics, gynecology, fertility, pediatric and adolescent gynecology and menopause.

"We are excited to expand our network of care and provide greater access to women’s healthcare services in our community," AdventHealth West Florida Division President and CEO Mike Schultz said, according to the Business Observer.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

