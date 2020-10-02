HCA sells hospital, exits Mississippi

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has sold Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System.

Pascagoula, Miss.-based Singing River Health System announced in June that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the 130-bed hospital from HCA. With the acquisition finalized, Garden Park Medical Center has been renamed Singing River Gulfport.

Singing River Gulfport will be an integral part of the partnership between Singing River Health System and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

"This is another strong step in the progression of our strategic partnership with Ochsner, and together we will build upon our unique strengths and together deliver far more to the people of Mississippi than we can individually," said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond in a news release.

With the divestiture finalized, HCA no longer operates any hospitals in Mississippi.



More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

CHS divests Florida hospital, plans to sell 2 others in Tennessee

Michigan lawmakers urge Beaumont, Advocate Aurora not to merge

Board vote set on Novant's $5.3B North Carolina hospital deal: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.