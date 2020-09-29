Michigan lawmakers urge Beaumont, Advocate Aurora not to merge

Three lawmakers representing Royal Oak, Mich., are warning against the proposed merger of Beaumont Health and Advocate Aurora Health, according to The Daily Tribune.

U.S. Sen. Andy Levin, Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow and state Rep. Jim Ellison, released a joint statement Sept. 29 warning of negative patient effects if the merger is approved.

The lawmakers said they are worried that the merger would result in higher healthcare costs for patients without an improvement in care.

The legislators also said an overwhelming number of Beaumont hospital staff and donors have opposed the merger.

"As our community's representatives in Washington and Lansing, we believe it is our responsibility to speak out when our constituents' ability to access affordable, quality care might be in jeopardy," the lawmakers wrote in the joint statement, according to The Daily Tribune.

The lawmakers are calling on Beaumont's leadership to put patients first and reevaluate the merger.

"During a global pandemic that has acutely impacted our region and claimed more than 7,000 Michigan lives, we call on the leadership of Beaumont to do what it is in the best interest of patients, not earnings, address the issues raised by medical staff concerning their ability to offer excellent care – and promptly reevaluate this proposed merger," they wrote.

If the deal for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Advocate Aurora, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., moves forward, it would create a $17 billion system with 36 hospitals. Beaumont has eight hospitals in Michigan, while Advocate Aurora has 16 hospitals in Wisconsin and 12 in Illinois.

In mid-August, Beaumont Health officials delayed a vote on the merger deal.

