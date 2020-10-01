7-hospital system merges with Ochsner

Lafayette (La.) General Health, a seven-hospital system, has completed its merger with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, roughly one year after they signed a letter of intent to combine.

With the merger complete, Lafayette General's hospitals have been rebranded to incorporate the Ochsner name. Ochsner will invest $465 million in capital and resources in Acadiana over the next 10 years, including an immediate $94 million investment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

"We are proud to be the trusted healthcare provider of the region, and in joining Ochsner Health, we will be even better positioned to ensure access to local, quality care for generations to come," said David Callecod, president and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General, in a news release. "We are a united team. As Ochsner Lafayette General, we'll be able to do more to enhance and expand clinical services focused on the critical needs of our community. Our patients can rest assured that our commitment to advancing health, wellness and quality of life in Acadiana remains the same."

