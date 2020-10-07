Orlando Health closes $86M acquisition of CHS hospital

Recently filed deeds shed more light on the financial details of Orlando (Fla.) Health's acquisition of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to The St. Pete Catalyst.

Orlando Health completed the acquisition of Bayfront Health and its associated assets on Oct. 1, roughly three months after the parties entered into a definitive agreement. Though the purchase price was not publicly disclosed, 14 deeds filed Oct. 2 in Pinellas County (Fla.) show Orlando Health paid more than $140 million for the properties.

The largest deed — $86.28 million — was for the 480-bed hospital. The other deeds were for medical offices, clinics, parking garages and other properties.

