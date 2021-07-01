Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last two weeks:

1. UMass Memorial completes acquisition of Massachusetts health system

Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings, joined Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health on July 1.

2. UVA Health acquires full ownership of 3 hospitals

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health acquired full ownership of Novant Health UVA Health System, a three-hospital system based in Northern Virginia, according to a July 1 announcement.

3. 2 Iowa hospitals combine

Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital will become one hospital with two locations.

4. Merger creates academic health system in Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma and OU Medicine's parent organization, University Hospitals Authority and Trust, signed an agreement to merge and create an academic health system in Oklahoma.

5. MUSC to buy 3 South Carolina hospitals

The Medical University of South Carolina plans to buy three hospitals, a freestanding emergency room and affiliated physician practices owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

6. Alabama hospital to join Huntsville Hospital Health System

Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro, Ala., signed a letter of intent to join the nine-hospital Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System effective Oct. 1, according to a June 23 news release.

7. Vidant, ECU to create academic health system in North Carolina

Through a clinical integration, East Carolina University and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — are creating a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina.

8. Medical Properties Trust to do sale leaseback on 5 hospital properties with Steward: 6 things to know

Medical Properties Trust plans to enter into a sale leaseback transaction as part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's deal to buy five hospitals currently owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, the real estate investment firm said June 23.

9. LifePoint to acquire Kindred Healthcare

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health signed a definitive agreement to acquire Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

10. Select Medical adds 7 critical illness recovery hospitals in series of transactions

Select Medical, an operator of long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., will add seven critical illness recovery hospitals and eight outpatient clinics to its network through a series of transactions.