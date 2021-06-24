MUSC looks to buy 3 South Carolina hospitals

The Medical University of South Carolina is expected to buy three hospitals and a freestanding emergency room owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, according to The Post and Courier.

MUSC is looking to buy KershawHealth, a single-hospital system in Camden, S.C., and Providence Health, a two-hospital system based in Columbia, S.C., from LifePoint.

MUSC's board will vote June 25 on an agreement to purchase the hospitals.

Earlier this year, a different deal to sell the three hospitals fell through. LifePoint inked a deal to sell the hospitals and ER to Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health. The parties canceled the deal April 9. The health systems said significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission "made it prohibitive to move forward."