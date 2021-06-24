Vidant, ECU to create academic health system in North Carolina

Through a clinical integration, East Carolina University and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — are creating a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina.

The system, ECU Health, will serve 1.4 million residents in eastern North Carolina, according to a June 23 news release. The affiliation will focus on training physicians, improving research opportunities and coordinating healthcare.

Along with his role as CEO of Vidant, Michael Waldrum, MD, will become the next dean of Brody School of Medicine at ECU, effective July 1.

In addition to Dr. Waldrum's appointment, Jason Higginson, MD, was named executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine.