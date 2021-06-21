Select Medical adds 7 critical illness recovery hospitals in series of transactions

Select Medical, an operator of long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., will add seven critical illness recovery hospitals and eight outpatient clinics to its network through a series of transactions.

The transactions involve acquisitions and new joint venture partnerships.

In particular, Select Medical signed a definitive agreement to acquire Acuity Healthcare, which owns and operates four long-term acute care hospitals and one satellite campus. The facilities will be rebranded as Select Specialty Hospitals and will remain in their current locations in New Jersey and West Virginia. The deal also includes the establishment of four joint venture partnerships with Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare, Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health, Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health and physician partners.

Additionally, Select Medical and Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare inked a joint-venture partnership to acquire the 47-bed Curahealth Tucson. The hospital will relocate to Northwest Healthcare's Tucson campus.

Select Medical also entered into a joint-venture partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas in Nashville, Tenn. Under the partnership, the organizations will establish a new 30-bed critical illness recovery hospital inside Ascension's Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. It will be branded as Select Specialty Hospital – Nashville West.

The long-term care operator also signed a joint-venture agreement to acquire ownership interest in eight HealthWorks Rehab and Fitness clinics in West Virginia.

Select Medical also said San Diego-based Scripps Health joined an existing joint-venture agreement between Select Medical and UC San Diego Health. The organizations jointly own Select Medical's 110-bed critical illness recovery hospital, Select Specialty Hospital – San Diego. Select Medical will retain its majority ownership and management of the 110-bed facility.

As of March 31, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals, 30 rehabilitation hospitals and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics.