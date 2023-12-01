HCA buys 3 hospitals in Texas

HCA Healthcare's Medical City Healthcare in Dallas has completed its acquisition of three-hospital Wise Health System in Texas.

Medical City Healthcare is now a 19-hospital system with the addition of Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System's three inpatient hospitals, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The facilities are now named Medical City Decatur (Texas); Medical City Argyle (Texas); and Medical City Surgical Hospital | Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas.

Medical City Healthcare said it was in exclusive acquisition talks with Wise Health System in January. The deal brings Wise Health, formerly a locally owned and operated nonprofit system dating back to 1974, under the umbrella of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the for-profit operator of more than 180 hospitals.

Separately, HCA Healthcare is also buying bankrupt Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) for $41 million in a deal expected to close by the end of January.