HCA to buy bankrupt Texas hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is buying bankrupt Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) for $41 million in a deal that is expected to close by the end of January, Bloomberg Law reported Nov. 29.

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale Nov. 29 after an auction for the hospital was held earlier in the month, according to the report.

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse filed for bankruptcy in August. It opened two years ago and since then has defaulted on around $70 million of municipal bonds that were issued in 2020. Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse's owner listed assets of $50 million to $100 million and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million on the bankruptcy petition.

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse is a nonprofit 32-bed hospital with surgical services, an emergency department and both inpatient and outpatient care. HCA is the largest for-profit hospital chain in the U.S.

Messages left with HCA and an attorney representing Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse seeking comment were not immediately returned.