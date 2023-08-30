Texas hospital files for bankruptcy

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse (Texas) is the most recent hospital to file for bankruptcy, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

The rural hospital opened two years ago and since then has defaulted on around $70 million of municipal bonds that were issued in 2020. Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse's owner listed assets of $50 million to $100 million and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million on the bankruptcy petition.

The hospital aims to find a buyer, according to Bloomberg, and MeadowLark Advisors' Jonathan Nash is serving as the chief restructuring officer.

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse is a nonprofit 32-bed hospital with surgical services, an emergency department and both inpatient and outpatient care. Texas hospitals have had a particularly challenging year, with around 50 percent of the state's rural hospitals at risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

