8 latest hospital bankruptcies, closures

From reimbursement challenges to declining patient volumes and spiraling labor costs, many factors lead hospitals to shut down or enter bankruptcy.

Below are eight hospitals that filed for bankruptcy, closed or announced plans to close this year:

1. Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., will close June 17 after years of financial turbulence. In November 2019, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and signed a management agreement with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. The system has been planning to close Eastern Niagara Hospital once its replacement hospital opens. The closure will affect 337 employees.

2. Havre de Grace, Md.-based Harford Memorial Hospital, part of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, announced plans to close in late 2023 or early 2024. The hospital closure is dependent on the opening of a new bed tower at the health system's Bel Air campus. Once the tower opens, Harford Memorial will begin to be decommissioned.

3. San Benito Health Care District, the board overseeing Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, voted May 22 to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. The hospital said it will remain open and operational "while leadership looks for a strategic partner or buyer."

4. McLaren St. Luke's in Maumee, Ohio, closed May 8 and ceased all outpatient services. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is acquiring the hospital campus — which includes 12 buildings — from Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care. Mercy is working with WellCare Physicians Group practices through the transition to maintain the continuity of patient care. Changes will begin after Mercy officially takes over June 1.

5. San Antonio-based Texas Vista Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed May 1. The 325-bed hospital provided healthcare to predominantly lower income residents in San Antonio and South Texas for almost 40 years and had been struggling financially. The closure resulted in 827 layoffs.

6. Montebello, Calif.-based Beverly Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 19. The hospital secured $13 million in financing to keep operating as it looked for a buyer. Hospital officials said rising costs outpacing government reimbursement rates were to blame for the situation. Beverly has unsuccessfully attempted to merge with three health systems.

7. Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy March 10. The hospital officially closed at midnight Dec. 30, after Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's plan to buy the hospital fell through. Trinity already owns and operates Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. Madera Community leaders had hoped to avoid bankruptcy and explored a number of options, including looking for another organization to take over operations. But without a buyer lined up, the hospital proceeded with the bankruptcy filing.

8. St. Margaret's Health-Peru (Ill.) closed Jan. 28 after the system's CEO and chair of the board detailed plans to temporarily shutter the hospital and reopen it once a rural emergency hospital designation is finalized. However, the hospital will need to reopen before it can qualify for the designation.