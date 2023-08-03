North Carolina hospital closes, files for bankruptcy

Alan Condon -

Martin General Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Williamston, N.C., suspended operations Aug. 3 and plans to file for bankruptcy.

"Though this is a very emotional decision, Martin General is no longer accepting patients, including emergency patients," the hospital said in a news release. 

The nearest emergency room is ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C., 22 miles south of Martin General. 

Martin General, which lost $13 million in 2022, cited financial challenges related to declining population and utilization trends as reasons for the decision.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health sold the hospital to Dallas-based Affinity Health Partners in 2021. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars