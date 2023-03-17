New York hospital to close in June

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., is set to close June 17 after years of financial turbulence.

An ambulatory center operated by the hospital will close the same day, but will reopen immediately under Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health's management, ABC affiliate WKBW reported March 17.

In November 2019, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and signed a management agreement with Catholic Health. The health system has been planning to close Eastern Niagara Hospital once its new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens in the same city; it named Maralyn Militello, BSN, RN, Eastern Niagara's final CEO earlier this week.

The closure will affect 337 employees, according to a WARN notice filed March 16 — 280 employees from the primary hospital, and 57 employees from the ambulatory center.